Robert Cuppernell Sr.

DECATUR — Robert (Bob) Cuppernell, Sr., of Decatur, IL and formerly of Urbana, passed away at 1:37 PM, Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at The Loft Rehabilitation, Decatur.

There will be a visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Rd., Urbana, with burial at Grandview Memorial Gardens immediately following the visitation. A luncheon will be served after services.

Robert was born March 3, 1949 in Champaign, IL, a son of Herschel and Mary (Kibler) Cuppernell. Survivors include his mother, Mary of Decatur, IL, two sons, Robert Cuppernell, Jr. of Champaign, and Nathan Cuppernell of Fisher, IL, and a daughter, Cristina (Cuppernell) McCool of Fisher, IL. 14 grandchildren and a brother, John Cuppernell of Lake City, Fla., also survive.

He is preceded in death by his father, a son, Jason, two grandchildren and a brother, Stevie.

Robert was a United States Army veteran and worked for various different businesses as a truck driver. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com