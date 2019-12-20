Robert D. Finley
Robert D. Finley

Robert D. Finley

DECATUR — Robert D. Finley Jr. “Squeak”, 79, of Decatur, IL went to be with the LORD at 9:30 P.M. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Arthur United Methodist Church, 128 E. Illinois St., Arthur, IL. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Robert was born on December 15, 1940 in Decatur, IL. He was a son of Robert D. Sr. and Margurie (Ferris) Finley. He married Nancy Jane Gray on August 15, 1970 in Arthur, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Finley of Decatur, IL; son, Greg Finley (Lori) of Arthur, IL; daughters, Ladeen Finley of Bloomington, IL, and Rhonda Smart Glidewell (John) of Decatur, IL; five grandchildren, Nicole Finley Greuel (Jared), Justin Finley (Heather), Tyler Finley, Ashley and Seth Glidewell; four great-grandchildren, Mason and Carson Greuel, Ally and May Hinds (Finley); sister, Pat Finley Upchurch (Jerry) of Moline, IL; brother, Larry Finley (Ann) of Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Ted (Rita) Finley, Russell (Carol) Finley and David Finley.

Robert and Nancy have been married for 49 years. He worked as a Waste Water Treatment operator around the Arthur area. During his spare time, he loved to collect rare coins, hunt, fish and work on his small farm in Moweaqua, IL.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the HSHS Hospice team, Dr. Alan Bilyeu, Dr. Ben Esparez, and all the family, friends and neighbors that have always been there for Robert.

