BLUE MOUND -- Robert D. Robertson, Jr., 75, of Blue Mound, IL passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Private family services will be held. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to Blue Mound Fire Department.
You have free articles remaining.
Robert was born on September 17, 1944 in Champaign, IL, the son of Robert D. Robertson, Sr. and Dora Lee (Huff) Robertson. He married Kaye S. Hawley on August 26, 1977. After graduating from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Robert worked for Cadillac in Detroit, MI on their design board. He retired on January 1, 2010 from Kopetz Manufacturing as a quality control inspector. Robert was a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Blue Mound United Methodist Church and the Cerro Gordo Jaycees. Over the years Robert volunteered for the Cerro Gordo, Blue Mound and Greendale, WI Fire Departments and also served as an EMT in Greendale. He also served as a Blue Mound auxiliary policeman. Robert enjoyed fishing, woodworking and model trains.
Robert is survived by his wife: Kaye S. Robertson of Blue Mound, IL; children: Marcia (Steve) Berg of Moweaqua, IL, Heidi (Jim) Kane of Murfreesboro, TN, John Richardson of Taylorville, IL and two children from a previous marriage: Sandra Jean Reedy and Jodi Lynn Alger; sister: Cheryl Stoneham of Mt. Zion, IL; grandchildren: Michael, Cody, Zach, Dylan, Nick, Sarah, Ryan, Donnie, Rechelle, Casey, Karter and Keegan; great grandchildren: Vivian, Ellie and Nataleigh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson: Tom Reedy and his nephew: Jason Stoneham.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.