Robert D. Robertson Jr.

Robert was born on September 17, 1944 in Champaign, IL, the son of Robert D. Robertson, Sr. and Dora Lee (Huff) Robertson. He married Kaye S. Hawley on August 26, 1977. After graduating from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Robert worked for Cadillac in Detroit, MI on their design board. He retired on January 1, 2010 from Kopetz Manufacturing as a quality control inspector. Robert was a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Blue Mound United Methodist Church and the Cerro Gordo Jaycees. Over the years Robert volunteered for the Cerro Gordo, Blue Mound and Greendale, WI Fire Departments and also served as an EMT in Greendale. He also served as a Blue Mound auxiliary policeman. Robert enjoyed fishing, woodworking and model trains.