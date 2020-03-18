DECATUR — Robert David Hughes (Bob), age 91, of Decatur, Illinois went to be with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Fair Haven's Senior Living.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, March 20, at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, March 19, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, with military rites conducted by the Macon County Honor Guard. Memorials in Robert's honor may be given to Baptist Children's Home and Family Services, Mt. Carmi, IL.
Bob was born April 22, 1928 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Harold O. and S. Juanita (Walton) Hughes.
He was raised in Decatur and both he and his brother Bill would join the Boy Scouts where they both would earn its highest rank of Eagle Scout. He would go on to become an adult leader and watch his sons move through the scouting ranks. Later on he would join The Order of the Arrow.
Bob graduated from Decatur High School in 1946 where he was in the Running Reds marching band and found he had a knack for art work and sign painting. He started working at the Colonial Restaurant and learned the art of cake decorating; he went away to school and soon learned how to do wedding cakes. This and sign painting would be a side line for him for many years.
In November 1949, he would follow in his dad's footsteps and become a letter carrier in Decatur, staring out as a sub. He proudly served his county in the Army National Guard during the Korean War conflict. After his stint in the service, he came back to Decatur and went back to the post office as a letter carrier. He was very involved with the National Association of Letter Carriers (Union) and received many awards for his active service. He retired in January 1985 after 35 years and 1 month of service. In 1954 after work, Bob was invited to go with Robert Crawley, a fellow letter carrier to take a birthday present out to his cousin Viola Crawley. After meeting Bob, he and Viola would start dating and on April 24, 1955 they were married. They would enjoy 57 years of marriage together, before her untimely death.
Bob is survived by his sons, Christopher J. (Patty) Hughes of Decatur; Dennis L. (Diana) Hughes of Victoria, Texas; Craig S. Hughes of Sullivan, and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, wife Viola, son Kevin David, sister Barbara, and brother Bill.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
