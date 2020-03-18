Robert David Hughes

In November 1949, he would follow in his dad's footsteps and become a letter carrier in Decatur, staring out as a sub. He proudly served his county in the Army National Guard during the Korean War conflict. After his stint in the service, he came back to Decatur and went back to the post office as a letter carrier. He was very involved with the National Association of Letter Carriers (Union) and received many awards for his active service. He retired in January 1985 after 35 years and 1 month of service. In 1954 after work, Bob was invited to go with Robert Crawley, a fellow letter carrier to take a birthday present out to his cousin Viola Crawley. After meeting Bob, he and Viola would start dating and on April 24, 1955 they were married. They would enjoy 57 years of marriage together, before her untimely death.