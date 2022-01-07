DECATUR — Robert Dean "Bob" Craig, 99, of Decatur, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, in Randall Residence of Decatur.

Bob was born on April 26, 1922, in Argenta, IL, the son of Harry and Lena (Querry) Craig. A graduate of Argenta High School and US Army veteran of WWII, Bob was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He worked at A.E. Staley as a rigger/crane operator and OSHA representative. Bob was an avid Chicago Cubs, St. Teresa Bulldogs, and Millikin sports fan. He married Helen S. Nugent, January 24, 1948, in Decatur and she preceded him in death on October 4, 2017.

Surviving are her daughters: Karen (Jim) Corrigan of Western Springs, Kathy (Terry) Gainer and Carol Ekiss of Decatur; grandchildren: Colleen (Bill) Hiles, Jim Corrigan, Jr., Mike (Kristen) Corrigan, Shawn Gainer, Nick (Kate) Quealy-Gainer, Brian (Hillary) Ekiss and Craig Ekiss; great-grandchildren: Ella, Ben and Luke Hiles, and Grace, Aubri Gainer, Henry and Felix Quealy-Gainer, and Raegan Ekiss; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son Kevin; one sister and six brothers.

Funeral service to celebrate Bob's life will be 2:00 PM, Friday, January 14, 2022, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour before in the funeral home. Burial with military rites will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Teresa High School.

