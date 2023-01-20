July 14, 1966 - Jan. 19, 2023

DECATUR — Robert Dean Byers, Jr., 56, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2023, at his residence. Robert was born on July 14, 1966, in Decatur, IL, the son of Robert Dean Byers, Sr. and Cynthia Sue (Heinz) Byers. He married Dana Jo Rowe on May 24, 2014, in Decatur, IL.

Robert was a member of the National Association of Elevator Contractors. He was a man of faith and a member of the First General Baptist Church in Decatur, IL, where he was a deacon. Robert was an avid boater and sports lover who was a very generous, kind, loving, funny man who knew no stranger and loved helping people.

He is survived by his wife, Dana of Decatur, IL: children: Dalton Byers of Spring Hill, FL, and Ashley Byers of Decatur, IL; parents, Robert Dean Byers, Sr. and Cynthia Sue Byers of Harristown, IL; two sisters: Barbara Tate of Harristown, IL, and Becky Sue Garrett of Decatur, IL; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. Burial will be in Harristown Cemetery, Harristown, IL.

Memorials may be made at First General Baptist Church, Decatur, IL.

Condolences to the family can be left at www.moranandgoebel.com.