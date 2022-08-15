Aug. 17, 1934 - Aug. 13, 2022

HAMMOND — Robert "Duane" Born, 87, of Hammond, IL, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth.

A private family graveside will be held at Cerro Gordo Cemetery. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials in Duane's honor may be made to Cerro Gordo FFA Chapter.

Duane was born August 17, 1934, the son of Fred and Gladys (Clow) Born. He married Linda Brown on December 19, 1954 and they raised three daughters; Julie Born, Tammie (Steve) Myers, and Jill (Greg) Morganthaler.

Duane was a lifetime farmer, following his father's and grandfather's paths. He lived by a strong work ethic, always applying a get'er done attitude. Duane resided all but eight years of his life on the family farm where he demonstrated a commitment to neighbors, providing a hand wherever needed. He could be found checking the markets over a cup of coffee at Topflight Grain Elevator many mornings or afternoons. Duane was a member of the Two Cylinder Club and enjoyed restoring antique tractors which were then displayed at the annual Fat Hill Festivals.

Duane was a member of the Oakley Brick Church of the Brethren where he was involved in many pork chop suppers and ice cream socials throughout the years.

Duane is survived by his three daughters; grandchildren: Jacob (Megan) Shackelford, Tyler (Jodi) Morganthaler, Alisha (Ryan) Thies, Lindsey Myers, Hannah Myers, Seth (Amanda) Myers, and Callie (Blake) Reynolds; great-grandchildren: Knox, Sylvie, Zeke, and Nash Shackelford, Isaac and Addison Moganthaler, Paisley, Emmett, and Evelyn Myers, and Baby Thies due in November; he is also survived by one sister, Eileen Barlow; and sister-in-law, Nancy Born Martin.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents; one grandson; brothers, Max Born and Dale Born; and sister, Elaine Metzger.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.