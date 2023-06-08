Dec. 1, 1953 - June 6, 2023

MAROA — On June 6, 2023, Robert Duane Daggett ("Farmer"), 69, of Maroa, passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden death.

Robert, the eldest of four children, was born December 1, 1953, in Gibson City, IL, to Robert O. Daggett and Jocie (Killian) Daggett. After graduating from Maroa-Forsyth High School in 1971, he attended Illinois State University where he earned his nickname "Farmer" and met his college sweetheart, Diane (Edgecombe) Daggett, also known as "Little E" at the time. He majored in agriculture and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity.

Robert and Diane graduated from ISU in 1975. The following year they married on June 26, 1976, in Decatur, IL, and they resided in the countryside of Maroa. Eventually, they had two daughters, Lindsey and Elizabeth, and moved to the Daggett family farmstead, which is now lovingly known as "the compound."

Robert was strong willed and stubborn at times, but he also had an enormous heart and clever sense of humor. He was generous, loyal, and stoic. He had a smirk of a smile when delivering his "dad jokes" and was full of knowledge gained through all of his life experiences. He was a jack of all trades and was determined to find a solution to any problem.

In his early years, Robert farmed with his father, who was his best friend. After farming for many years, he went to work for Farm Business Farm Management as a farm accountant for 21 years.

Robert had a love for agriculture, including 4-H, FFA, Oliver tractors, and showing livestock. He committed many years of service to the Macon County 4-H Foundation as treasurer. Over the years, he made numerous friends through his involvement with livestock. He logged thousands of miles on his trucks and livestock trailers driving his girls to show their pigs and cattle at county fairs and livestock shows. On these trips, he thought it was hilarious to freeze his wife and girls out of the truck with his bitterly cold AC temps. Robert's daily uniform consisted of a button down Cinch shirt, starched jeans that could stand on their own, and a pair of Twisted X.

Robert found tremendous joy in watching his grandchildren play sports, show livestock, and swim in the pool. He meticulously cared for the family swimming pool and made sure it was just right for the grands to take a dip. His legacy lives on through his children and grandchildren who were his greatest accomplishments.

Robert was predeceased by his mother, Jocie (Killian) Daggett; and his father, Robert O. Daggett.

He is survived by wife, Diane (Edgecombe) Daggett; and daughters: Lindsey Wise (Curtis) and Elizabeth Goldman (Matt). He has also left behind grandchildren: Cooper Wise, Levi Wise, John Wyatt Wise, Aubrey Goldman, Lincoln Goldman, and Josephine Goldman. All of whom reside on "the compound" in Maroa, IL.

As mentioned, Robert is the eldest of four children. He leaves behind all three siblings, their spouses, eight nieces and nephews, and twenty-one great-nieces and nephews. His siblings include brother: Stewart Daggett (Marjie) of Keller, TX; sister, Marcia Millman (Dan) of Clinton, IL; and sister, Virginia Wilder (Todd) of Sheridan, WY.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Calvert Funeral Home in Clinton, IL. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Maroa United Methodist Church in Maroa, IL, with Rev. Mary Alice Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL.

Memorials may be directed to the Robert D. Daggett Memorial Fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.