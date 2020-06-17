× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LONG CREEK — Robert E. “Bob” Isaac 74, of Long Creek, IL passed away at 1:59 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard and the US Army Honors Team. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made in Bob's memory to the Macon County Honor Guard. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Bob was born December 3, 1945 in Clinton, IL the son of Ernie and Clara (Johnson) Isaac. He retired from Caterpillar having worked in Maintenance. Bob married Linda (Tilton) Williams on July 11, 1987. He was a member of Long Creek United Methodist Church and the UAW Local 751. Bob had served in the US Army and was a Vietnam War veteran.

Surviving are his wife: Linda; daughter: Cheryl Sherman (Rob) of Lincoln; son: John Robert Isaac (Gretchen) of Clinton; stepdaughters: Denise Williams-Gould (Kevin) of Long Creek and Kristy Baum of Long Creek; brothers: Richard Isaac (Renee) of Lane and Jerry Isaac of Clinton; sisters: Judy Hight (Wayne) of Clinton, Sue Nisinger (Harold) of Clinton, and Joyce Shofner (Danny) of Clinton; twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also survive.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, and one sister.

