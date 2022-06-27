Feb. 20, 1950 - June 25, 2022

ARGENTA — Robert E. Hill, 72, of Argenta, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at home.

Bob was born February 20, 1950 in Decatur, the son of Eugene "Joe" and Norma Jean (Weikle) Hill. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Bob was employed with the Illinois Department of Transportation retiring after forty-three years and four months of service. He was a Cardinal fan, enjoyed watching sports, and going to his grandkids games.

Bob is survived by his mom, Norma Jean; children: Brian (Melissa) Hill, Chris Hill, and Adam (Chelsee) Hill; grandchildren: Mya, Maci, and Maryn Hill, Bradyn and Jackson Hill, and Vivian, Christian, and AJ Hill; his brother, John (Paula) Hill; and sister-in-law, Terri Hill.

Bob is preceded in death by his father Eugene and brother Denny Hill.

Services to celebrate Bob's life will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Friends Creek Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the VA.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.