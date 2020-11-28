DECATUR — Robert E. Lee Lawson, 84, of Decatur, IL passed away at 6:05 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Prairie Creek Village in Decatur, IL with family by his side.

Robert was born on June 21, 1936, in Danville, the son of George McKinley Lawson and Veda Mae (Babb) Lawson Armstrong. He served in the United States Air Force for over 13 years and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. Robert and Marlene Ruff were united in holy matrimony on October 28, 1967, in Cowden, and were blessed with 53 years of marriage and two beautiful children. Robert worked for Borden Chemical and Plastics in Illiopolis for over thirty years. He was a member of the American Legion Castle Williams Post 105 in Decatur.

Surviving are his wife, Marlene Lawson of Decatur; son, Rob Lawson of Decatur; daughter, Tammy (David) True of Boody; three beloved grandchildren: David Lee, Caleb and Brock True and several special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Lawson and Veda Armstrong; stepfather, Dick Armstrong and sister, Betty Bowman.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville is assisting the family.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Robert's honor at www.lghfuneralhomes.com.