Jan. 10, 1942 - Oct. 5, 2022

CLINTON - Robert E. McKinney, 80, of Clinton, IL passed away 2:35 AM, October 5, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 10, 2022 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will follow at Texas Township Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 10:00–11:00 AM, Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Texas Christian Church.

Robert was born January 10, 1942 in Clinton, IL the son of John and Bernadine (Knackmuhs) McKinney.

Survivors include his brother, Kenneth McKinney, Springfield, MO; nieces: Kerri Rasmussen, Ash Flat, AR, Lorri Bowles, Bethany, IL, Sherry Roper, Clever, MO, Patricia Wright, Pana, IL, and Amy Givens, Slater, MO; and nephew, Steve McKinney, Moody, AL; many great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Robert was a Ham Radio Operator. He especially loved farming.

