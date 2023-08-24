May 4, 1924 - Aug. 21, 2023

MAROA — Robert E. Oakes, 99, of Maroa, IL, passed away 1:22 PM August 21, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital Decatur, IL.

Funeral services will be held at Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL, at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 30, 2023, officiated by Rev. Mary Alice Cunningham. Burial will follow at the Maroa Cemetery with lunch served for family and friends at the Maroa United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home.

Bob was born May 4, 1924, the son of Edward Walter and Ada Elizabeth (Morris) Oakes. On July 11, 1946, Bob and Mary Lucille (Millhorn) were married in Decatur, IL.

Survivors include his son, Robert Lynn Oakes, Doylestown, PA; grandchildren: Rebekah Cunningham (Oakes), Nathanael Oakes, Jonathan Oakes, Andrew Oakes; and four great-grandchildren: Liliah, Dashel, and Sylvie Cunningham and Natalie Oakes.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his parents; and siblings: Beverly Lanter (Oakes) and Donald Oakes; and special friend Mrs. Ruth Hundley.

Bob and Mary enjoyed square dancing, camping, wintering in Florida, and visiting their family in New York and Pennsylvania. Bob first worked as a "hired man," farming near Maroa to support his siblings as they completed Maroa High School following the death of his mother in 1943. In 1955, he found employment for the next 32 years at Caterpillar Tractor in Decatur working as a skilled machinist proudly producing road graders for the world.

In retirement, Bob enjoyed accompanying wife Mary to art shows, woodworking, and avidly following Chicago Cubs baseball. Bob's sharp memory, sense of humor, warm smile and humble demeanor will be missed by all who knew him.

Today and for eternity, he stands in the presence of his Savior.

Memorials may be directed to the Maroa United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.