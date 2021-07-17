SPRINGFIELD — Robert E. "Veteran Bob" Matteson, 94, of Springfield, passed away on July 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born on January 31, 1926 in Decatur, Illinois to Leon R. Matteson and Thelma E. Fonner. Robert married Mary Ella Carr in Decatur on July 27, 1946 and she preceded him in death on September 29, 2018.

Mr. Matteson is survived by two children: Gayle A. Matteson of Hillsboro and Robert Jeffrey (Janice) Matteson of Aurora; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers: Jerry Lynn Matteson of Decatur and James Edward Matteson of Pennsylvania as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Michael A. Matteson; one sister, Musetta Irene Hauptman and three brothers: Richard, Ronald, and Thomas Matteson.

He worked as a supervisor with Illinois Bell Telephone Company and retired in 1982. Robert was a member of the Illinois Bell Pioneers, the IBT Retired Golf League, and First United Methodist Church. He also volunteered his time with Habitat for Humanity. Robert was a Marine who served in the South Pacific during World War II. One of his proudest accomplishments was co-founding the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight in 2009, continuing to be active with the organization through 2020. Most recently he volunteered in a kindergarten classroom at the Silverleaf Children's Academy as an Ambassador with Honor Flight where he became lovingly known as "Veteran Bob".

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday July 31, 2021 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at Bisch West. Memorial contributions may be made to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place Springfield, IL. 62703 and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.