DECATUR — Robert Edward "Bob" Tichenor, 92, of Decatur, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Robert was born in Decatur on December 29, 1928, where he was raised with his six brothers and sisters and attended Decatur Public Schools.

On January 3, 1947, just five days after his 18th birthday, he joined the U.S. Army and served in Germany for four years as a member of the post World War II Constabulary Forces 101st Artillery Battalion.

Upon his return home, he met Joyce Jaye Hart at a dance. They were married Sunday, July 3, 1955 at Central Christian Church. She survives.

Bob is also survived by his four children: Sandra Crandall (Douglas) of Westerville, OH, Cheryl Young (Thomas) of Bloomington, IL, Steven Tichenor (Cristal) of Saddle Brook, NJ, and Shelley Whiteside (Duane) of Decatur; his grandchildren: Rachel Young, Dr. Teresa Young (Dr. Richard Laurent), John Crandall, Ellen Crandall, Kristen Tichenor and Shannon Tichenor.

Bob worked as a coremaker at Union Ironworks in Decatur for 24 years and retired from Decatur Public School District #61 in 1991 at age 62. Upon his retirement, Bob took up golfing and fishing all over Central Illinois.

He never knew a stranger and loved to tell stories and jokes. He and Joyce were great dancers and loved to attend venues all over Central Illinois, such as the Decatur and Pana Moose Lodges, Elks Lodge, American Legion and the VFW, all of which Bob was a member for many years.

Bob loved all types of music, all animals, golfing, baseball, football, and fishing. He was a die-hard Cardinal fan all of his life. He loved dining out, getting dressed up, taking care of his yard, puttering around in his shed, and cooking up a batch of homemade chili. He also had many rescue dogs over the years and loved them all dearly. He read countless books about WWII and the conflict in the Middle East. He was a self-educated, cultured man whose word was as good as gold.

Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine (Dawson) Tichenor, and his six brothers and sisters: Donald, Ross, John, and Ruth Tichenor, Mary Janet Buck and Catherine Huston. Also passing before him were his beloved in-laws, Floyd and Clara Hart who treated him as their son.

He was a good husband, father, grandfather and friend who believed in salvation through Jesus Christ.

Services for Bob will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home, with visitation from 10:00 AM until service time. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Macon County Animal Shelter.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.