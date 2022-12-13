Robert Emory

Rob was born November 15, 1984, the son of Paul and Kathy (Bass) Emory. He enjoyed doing puzzles and loved watching deer as they moved and visited the property at his home. Rob was an avid Fighting Illini football and basketball fan and thoroughly enjoyed watching games. When he wasn't watching the Illini, he could be found watching his extensive DVD collection, especially action movies. Rob most loved time spent with family and with others - he enjoyed being around others in his family and looked forward to time spent with all of his family members. He will be remembered as a fighter - he battled kidney disease his entire life, including three transplants. Despite his battle, he was always smiling and laughing. His cousins said his laugh, his good nature and his demeanor made him a joy to be around.