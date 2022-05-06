Aug. 4, 1955 - May 3, 2022

DECATUR — Robert Eugene "Bob" Ritchie, 66, of Decatur, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Fairhaven's Nursing Home.

A graveside service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, in Fairlawn Cemetery Decatur with Pastor Wayne Kent officiating. Memorials if desired may be made to Heritage Behavioral Center. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Bob was born in Decatur, on August 4, 1955, the son of Arthur and Elizabeth (Brown) Ritchie. He graduated from Stephen Decatur High School class of 1973. Bob worked for over 25-years at Wagner Castings. He was a friend of Bill W.

Surviving is his son, Jeremy (Ellen) Ritchie of Mt. Zion; grandchildren: Zane and Lila Ritchie; brother, Ronnie Ritchie of Wisconsin; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Raymond and John.

