Jan. 7, 1944 - May 21, 2023

DECATUR — Robert Eugene Cox, 79, of Decatur, IL passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

A service to honor and celebrate Bob's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Bob will be laid to rest in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Memorial contributions may be directed to American Stroke Association.

Bob was born on January 7, 1944 in Hammond, IN, the son of Edward Cox and Bessie Atheleen (Bumgardner) Cox. He married Patricia Ann Glore on February 24, 1966.

Bob worked as a millwright for AE Staley Manufacturing Company for 27 years. Bob received his private pilot license in 1978. In addition to flying, Bob enjoyed woodworking. He was a self-reliant man that enjoyed building and fixing things. Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather that the family always went to for advise and support.

Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Cox of Decatur, IL; daughters: Tricia Marie (Luis) Giron of Darien, IL and Christina Ann Dallavia of Decatur, IL; brother, Dennis (Judith) Cox of Milan, TN; sister, Debbie Cox-Schwalbe of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Britta Lynn Braden, Bryce Orion Giron, Quentin Sirius Giron and Bria Bellatrix Giron.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Donna Sue Pollard.

