MOUNT ZION — Robert Eugene "Gene" Nicholson, 78, loving husband, dad and papa, went to the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 28, 2021 surrounded by his loving family, special caregiver Ashley and family friend Gale.
Gene was born on October 24, 1942, in Decatur, IL, the son of William H. II and Mary (Groves) Nicholson.
He married Sandra M. McKey in Decatur on August 17, 1968. Gene and Sandra were founding members of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. A U.S. Navy veteran, Gene was a member of the Knights of Columbus, worked as a farm manager and was the former co-owner Nicholson/Platzbecker Speed Shop. Gene and many members of his family assisted in the building of the church and fellowship building at Our Lady of The Holy Spirit in Mt. Zion.
Gene is survived by his sons: Douglas (Julietta), Brian (Gail); daughter, Jennifer (Charles) Richardson; grandchildren: Sophie Mae and Christopher Richardson; step grandchildren: Ashton Brinkoetter, Colin (Meleah) Brinkoetter, Justin (Elizabeth) Brinkoetter; step-granddaughter: Ryan Brinkoetter; step-great-grandchildren, Sienna, London, Jaycee, Bradyn and Ivy; brother, William (Colleen) Nicholson of FL and sister, Ann Nicholson of Chicago; sister-in-law, Cindy (David) Kates and brother-in-law, Tom McKey; several nieces, nephews and special cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Shirley Nicholson, and wife Sandra.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 400 North Whitetail Circle, Mt. Zion, IL 62549. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. before the service at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gene's name to Traditions Hospice. The family would like to thank Traditions Hospice.
The family would especially like to thank Ashley for the excellent care and compassion given to our dad.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
