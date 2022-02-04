Robert Eugene Heimlich, Jr.

GLENARM — Robert Eugene "Bobby" Heimlich, Jr., 63, of Glenarm, died on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

He was born on July 12, 1958, in Decatur, the son of Robert Eugene Sr. and Patricia (Eck) Heimlich. Bobby married Brenda Lee Rogers on November 27, 1990, in Springfield.

Bobby graduated from St. Theresa High School in Decatur. He owned Plus Distributing for 32-years which distributed Little Debbie snack cakes. Bobby enjoyed playing slow pitch softball, fishing, cheering on the Denver Broncos and St. Louis Cardinals, winning big on daily fantasy sports games, and spending time with family, friends, and his dogs. He was known to be the funniest guy, who was witty and had a smart sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his father and beloved dog, Chelsea.

Bobby is survived by his parents, Patricia and Doug Precht of Decatur; wife, Brenda Heimlich of Glenarm; daughters: Brittany Heimlich of Georgia and Jodi Allen of Pittsfield; sons: Jamie Patterson of Springfield and Dustin Patterson of Chatham; grandchildren: Camryn and Tatum Patterson, Deeghan and Mia Allen, and Reese Ramsey; son-in-law, Brooks Allen; daughter-in-law, Jami Patterson; and dogs: Piper and Tobi.

Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Butler Funeral Home - Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings. Burial will follow at Chatham Memorial Cemetery.

