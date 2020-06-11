Robert F. McConnell
Robert F. McConnell

TAYLORVILLE — Robert F. McConnell, 93 of Taylorville passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 6:35 p.m. at his home in rural Taylorville, IL.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Old Stonington Cemetery in Rural Stonington, IL with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. The family will be having a celebration of life service at a later date. Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at suttonmemorialhome.com.

