Robert F. Meier

MAROA - Robert “Bob” F. Meier, 71 of Maroa, IL passed away 10:27 PM, July 3, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.
Graveside Services will be 12:30 PM, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Visitation will be 10 AM to 12 Noon, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL. The family requests casual attire/racing attire.
Memorials may be directed to the Bob Meier Memorial Fund.
Bob was born January 5, 1949 in North Hempstead, Nassau, New York the son of Donald N. and Dorothy (Gallo) Meier, Sr. He married Sharon Galyean on February 10, 1968 in Farmer City, IL.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Meier, Maroa, IL; children, Michelle Wilson (Darrell West), Maroa, IL and Crystal Walters (Chris Parrott), Maroa, IL; grandchildren: Joshua (Jessica) Meier, D. J. Walters (Angel Conrad), Jesse Walters, Caleb Wilson, and Noah Wilson; great-grandchildren: Bowen and Chloe Walters, and Brantley Robert Meier; siblings: Pat Wassom, Sierra Vista, AZ; Tom (Becky) Meier, Bellflower, IL; Donald (Charlet) Meier, Jr., El Paso, TX; and Gary (Sharon) Meier, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob retired from the Laborers Local #703, Champaign, IL and had worked at Central Illinois Tile. He loved cars and Dirt Track Racing.
