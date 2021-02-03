DECATUR — Robert

Faries Walbridge, 100, of Decatur, passed away January 29, 2021 at his residence.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with Pastor Wray Offermann officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur. In lieu of flowers memorials in Robert's honor may be made to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County or The Salvation Army of Decatur.

Bob was born December 27, 1920 in Decatur, Illinois, the only son of Luther F. and L. Verna (Yeske) Walbridge. He married Joyce Ann Amling in May, 1979.

Mr. Walbridge was the great-grandson of Robert Faries who donated Faries Park to the people of Decatur in 1924. Bob's greatest disappointment was that the 153 acres given to the people of Decatur for their recreation (to be administered by the Decatur Park District) per great-grandfather, Robert Faries' wishes was sold by the Park District to ADM and made Decatur a "one company town" and eliminated any further expansion.