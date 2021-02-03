DECATUR — Robert
Faries Walbridge, 100, of Decatur, passed away January 29, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with Pastor Wray Offermann officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur. In lieu of flowers memorials in Robert's honor may be made to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County or The Salvation Army of Decatur.
Bob was born December 27, 1920 in Decatur, Illinois, the only son of Luther F. and L. Verna (Yeske) Walbridge. He married Joyce Ann Amling in May, 1979.
Mr. Walbridge was the great-grandson of Robert Faries who donated Faries Park to the people of Decatur in 1924. Bob's greatest disappointment was that the 153 acres given to the people of Decatur for their recreation (to be administered by the Decatur Park District) per great-grandfather, Robert Faries' wishes was sold by the Park District to ADM and made Decatur a "one company town" and eliminated any further expansion.
Bob graduated from Ashville School in North Carolina and received a B.S. degree in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania in 1943 where he was a member of Zeta Psi Fraternity. After graduation he worked at Faries Manufacturing Company before attending graduate school at Northwestern where his professor suggested joining the Leo Burnett Advertising Agency. This employment was cut short by being drafted into the Army.
He was a member of the Southside Country Club, the Country Club of Decatur, and the Decatur Club at various times. Bob was also a member of the Humane Society of Decatur for many years being president from 1968-1979 and a director on the board until his death. He was chairman of the Advisory Board at the Salvation Army for three years along with years of volunteer work for both organizations. Bob was Pound Master at the Animal Shelter in the 1970's.
He is survived by his brother-in-law Richard H. Amling and wife Nancy of Pana, Illinois; four step-nephews and their wives and children: step-sons Ty Suter and Tony Suter; his beloved cats Belle and Ariel.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Diane, and many beloved pets.
A special thank you to all his caregivers: Bev, Lisa, Yvonne, and A.J. Special thanks are also in order for Joel Fletcher and Debbie Seitz for their caring friendship. Special thanks should also be extended to Mary Beth for many years of dedicated service.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
