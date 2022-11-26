Robert Fisher

Bob was born February 6, 1935 in Dwight, IL, to Isaac and Helen Fisher. During his time in the Air Force, Bob finally convinced the love of his life, Hazel Huddleston, that he was the one for her. They were married February 3, 1957, in Dwight, IL. It turns out he was right, as together they raised four children, and held each other close through life's many ups and downs, celebrating their 65th Anniversary in February 2022.