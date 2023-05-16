July 14, 1934 - May 14, 2023

DECATUR — Robert G. "Bob" McNett, 88, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, in St. Mary's Hospital.

Bob was born July 14, 1934, in New Canton, IL. A US Marine veteran of the Korean War, Bob worked as a conductor for the Wabash and Norfolk & Southern Railroads. He attended Elwin United Methodist Church and loved camping and wood working. Bob was married to Lola J. Sparr on August 13, 1956, in Paducah, KY.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son, Wendall E. McNett; brother, John; and sister, Luella.

Bob is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Lola of Decatur; daughter, Starla (Randall) Garrett of Decatur; grandchildren: Zach (Nicole) Garrett and Clint Garrett; great-granddaughter, Rachel Garrett; siblings: Mary Cummings of Quincy, Tom McNett of Quincy, and Donnie (Dee) McNett of TX; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the service time of 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at First General Baptist Church, 2825 S. Baltimore Ave, Decatur, IL, 62521. Burial will take place in Point Pleasant Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.