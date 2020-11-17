DECATUR - Robert "Gail" Barnes was born January 21, 1927 in Mt. Auburn, IL, peacefully passed away November 14, 2020 at home with family present in Decatur, IL. He was the son of Bertie M. and Marie Barnes (Barnett). He married Cleta Rae Mills January 19, 1947 in Clinton, IL. Robert was a retired WWII Veteran Army Reserves CWO3, Lifetime member of Reserve Officers Association, Member IBEW Local 146, American Legion Post 2008 Forsyth, and Decatur Obedience Training Club (DOTC).

He was the Owner of Barnes Electric in Decatur for 32 years.

He is survived by his daughter Marta Jones (Barnes) and husband Mike Jones; daughter-in-law Betty Barnes; granddaughter Jami M. Markov (Barnes) and husband Jeko Markov; great grandchildren: Sylas Petar Markov and Tristan Michael Rae Markov; step-grandchildren: Saundra Dorothy, Shauna Hall (Dorothy) and husband Mark Hall; step great grandchildren: Maddie Hall and Sadie Dorothy; and good friends: Maurice Banks, Ruth, Marylin, Louise, and Delores.

He was preceded by his wife Cleta Rae; son Robert "Bob" M. Barnes; parents; best friend Mary Puglsey; three sisters and one brother; and friends Jim and Ruth Bollhorst.

No Visitation – private graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Macon County Honor Guard or Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.