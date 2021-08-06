ARTHUR — Robert Gordon "Bob" Ratcliffe, 84, of Arthur, Illinois, formerly of Farmer City, Illinois, passed away July 1, 2021, at 11:21 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, Illinois.

His graveside memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on August 11, 2021, at Davis Cemetery in Pesotum, Illinois, with Darrell Helmuth officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or The American Kidney Foundation. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City is assisting the family with arrangements.

Robert was born on December 22, 1936, in Normal, Illinois, a son of Robert Olen and Mary Elizabeth McRae Ratcliffe. He married Lois A. Maher on January 17, 1970, in Champaign, Illinois. She passed away on December 2, 2016.

He is survived by his sons: Robert Allen (Kim) Ratcliffe of Mentor, Ohio; Jeffrey Gordon (Cindy) Ratcliffe of Painsville, Ohio; James Wesley Ratcliffe of Farmer City, Illinois; stepson, John (Kay Ann) Werts of Clinton, Illinois; stepdaughter, Tere (Mike) Tedrick of Clinton, Illinois; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

Robert was a retired machine operator supervisor at Clifford-Jacobs Forging in Champaign, Illinois. He was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Union. Robert was an avid Chicago Cubs and Illini Fan.