Robert H. Roberts

Robert served as chairman of the Now and Tomorrow Council of Decatur Memorial Hospital and was a member of various other committees. He was a board member of the Macon County Historical Society, serving as President in 1982.

He also served as Trustee for Lincoln College, Lincoln, IL for over 30 years, and served as Chairman from 1984-1987.

Bob served from 1951-1953 in the Korean Conflict, as an Intelligence and Law Enforcement Officer for the US Coast Guard in Norfolk VA.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing, golf, boating, and carving birds. He was fascinated by beautiful sunsets and shell seeking. He was a 50 year plus member of Kiwanis, a member of the Country Club of Decatur, and Southside Country Club.