July 15, 1947 - Oct. 14, 2022
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Robert H. (Stack) Haycraft, 75, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company and Decatur Park District.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Juanita Haycraft.
He married and is survived by the love of his life, Peggy on September 3, 1977; also surviving is his daughters: Jessica (James) Jones, Robin (Bill) West, Staci (Jason) Webster; son, Scott Ledermann and his children: Ethan and Savanah; along with Pappy's girl:, Elise (Alex) Carpenter and Annette Jones; and sister, Cassandra (Cletus) House.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Decatur Park District Junior Golf Program.
Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory, Battlefield Parkway.
