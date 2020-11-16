SAVOY — Robert Hackl, 91, passed from this world to his eternal reward on November 13, 2020, in Savoy. He was born in Springfield, IL on April 30, 1929, the son of Robert and Margaret Mohr Hackl.

He leaves his wife of 65 years, Mary Shaw Hackl, and three daughters: Belinda (Bruce) Millis, Myra Gillespie, and Melissa (John) Tate. Also surviving are grandchildren: Adam (Jenny) Millis, Andy (Whitney) Millis, Austin Millis, Michael (Nicky) Smith, Liz Smith, Alec (Kenzie) Gillespie, Ben Tate (Nikki) and Sara Tate (Jamie). Surviving great-grandchildren: Nikki Jones, Piper Wolfe, Jeremiah, Aubrey and Kennedy Millis, Maddox Holstein and Nicolas Smith; his brother Ron Hackl, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jack and Richard Hackl, grandson Will Tate, and a niece and nephew.

Bob graduated from Millikin University and earned a Master of Divinity from Evangelical Theological Seminary. He served United Methodist churches in Oakwood/Hillery, Prairie Chapel, Elliott, Roberts UCC, Argenta, Potomac and Northeast Parish, Bismarck, and Ridge Farm/Georgetown, retiring in 1991. He was the minister at the Windsor of Savoy, where they live, preaching through October.