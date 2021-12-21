DECATUR — Robert Harold Smeltzer, 79, passed away on December 14, 2021, in Decatur, IL.

Robert was born to Harold and Betty Smeltzer (Easterling) on July 29, 1942, in Montezuma, IN. He married Penny Kay Kaler on January 4, 1963, in Monticello, IL. He worked for Superior Welding in Maintenance.

Robert was a member of the Early Idlers Street Rod Club and Community of Christ Church. Robert was devoted to his family. He loved to camp and garden. He had a love for classic cars, and working on them.

Robert is survived by his wife, Penny Smeltzer; daughters: Paula Burris, Pamela (Michael) Card; sister, Marilyn (Jim) Merry, Karla (Jim) Campbell; grandchildren: Ben Smeltzer, Brandie Jones, Megan Burris, Abbey Burris, Sunshine Zuber, nine great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

Services will be held Monday, December 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Memorials to St. Jude's.

Condolences may be sent to Robert's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.