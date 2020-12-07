Robert Henry "Bob" Bauer

Bob was born on November 14, 1928, in Decatur, the son of Philip L. and Frances E. (Brinkoetter) Bauer. Following graduation from Decatur High School in 1948, Bob was employed at A. E. Staley's. He then served in the US Army from 1950 to 1952. Bob went to Spring Training Tryouts in 1953 and was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1954. In 1957 his contract was sold to the New York Yankees where he played in the minor league system from 1959 when he became a player-manager. From 1965 to 1968, Bob managed various Yankee minor league teams. During the off-season, he tended bar. From 1971 to 1997 Bob was employed at D & R Welding Supply. Bob served as a Funeral Assistant at Graceland/Fairlawn and Moran & Goebel from 2006 until 2020.