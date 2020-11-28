GRAND ISLAND, Florida — Robert Henry Luka, Jr., 68, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Bob was born on January 3, 1952, the son of Robert Sr. and Beverly (Evans) Luka. He married Cynthia Tripp on September 17, 1972. She preceded him in death. He then met a wonderful companion, Kathy Hardy, to continue his ride in life. While they didn't have much time together, they had many great trips and adventures. He loved trains and traveling. They had a winter home in FL where he was an avid bocce ball player.

Bob worked at A.E. Staley, owned Bob's 76 and Luka's Shell, and retired from Caterpillar. He had a love for family and a zest for life.

He is survived by his daughters: Sarah (Tony) Tudor of Decatur, Christina Luka of Long Creek; grandsons: Wesley Luka, Gauge Luka-Pasisinic, Colton Tudor; granddaughter, Hollie Adams; four great grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Larry (Ann) Luka of Decatur, Cathy Redding of Cerro Gordo, Ruth (Philip) Race of Decatur, Susan (David) Acklin of Mt. Zion, and Joe (Becky) Luka of Long Creek. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife.

There will be a memorial of life service at a later date.