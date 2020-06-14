Robert J. Clement

Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

MACON -- Dr. Robert J. “Bob” Clement, 79,of Troy,MO, formerly of Macon, MO, passed away on Tues. March 24, 2020.

Celebration of Life Service will be held 10 a.m. Sat. June 27, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Troy, 1000 Elm Tree Rd., Troy, MO 633791. 636-528-8244 www.mccoyblossomfh.com