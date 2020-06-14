Robert J. Clement
0 entries

Robert J. Clement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MACON -- Dr. Robert J. “Bob” Clement, 79,of Troy,MO, formerly of Macon, MO, passed away on Tues. March 24, 2020.

Celebration of Life Service will be held 10 a.m. Sat. June 27, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Troy, 1000 Elm Tree Rd., Troy, MO 633791. 636-528-8244 www.mccoyblossomfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Clement as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News