FULTON - Robert J. Dietz, Jr, 51, of Fulton, IL passed away on March 28, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL, surrounded by his loving family.

Rob was born on April 18, 1969 in Clinton, IA, the son of Robert J. and Judy Widener Dietz, Sr. Rob is survived by his mother: Judy Dietz of Decatur, IL; Siblings: James Dietz of Schaumburg, IL; Amie (Kurt) Miller of Lindenhurst, IL; Mandie Dietz of Decatur, IL and Tim Dietz of Decatur, IL; nieces and nephews: Lindsey, Sabrina, Klayton, Emma, Pearson and great-niece Claire; several aunts, uncles and cousins, and his dog Cooper. Rob was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, and many extended family members.

Rob graduated from Fulton High School, and attended classes at University of Illinois-Chicago and Clinton Community College. Rob was employed by ADM as a buyer in Clinton, IA for over 30 years. He loved to travel abroad, exploring different cultures. He also enjoyed gardening, Broadway shows, spending time with family, and reading.