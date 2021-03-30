FULTON - Robert J. Dietz, Jr, 51, of Fulton, IL passed away on March 28, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL, surrounded by his loving family.
Rob was born on April 18, 1969 in Clinton, IA, the son of Robert J. and Judy Widener Dietz, Sr. Rob is survived by his mother: Judy Dietz of Decatur, IL; Siblings: James Dietz of Schaumburg, IL; Amie (Kurt) Miller of Lindenhurst, IL; Mandie Dietz of Decatur, IL and Tim Dietz of Decatur, IL; nieces and nephews: Lindsey, Sabrina, Klayton, Emma, Pearson and great-niece Claire; several aunts, uncles and cousins, and his dog Cooper. Rob was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, and many extended family members.
Rob graduated from Fulton High School, and attended classes at University of Illinois-Chicago and Clinton Community College. Rob was employed by ADM as a buyer in Clinton, IA for over 30 years. He loved to travel abroad, exploring different cultures. He also enjoyed gardening, Broadway shows, spending time with family, and reading.
Private family services to celebrate Rob's life will be held on April 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Star of Hope Mausoleum Chapel, Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. He will be laid to rest in Star of Hope Mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association in honor of Rob, with the following link: https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html?s_src=21U5W1AEMG&s_subsrc=evg_sem&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzaD806rW7wIVxQeICR3uRAE5EAAYASAAEgKkm_D_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
The family of Robert J. Dietz, Jr. has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur with his funeral arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
