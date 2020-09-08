Robert J. Stengel, D.D.S.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Dr. Robert Joseph Stengel, 94, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 with his family by his side.

Robert was born March 28, 1926 in Decatur to Leo A. Stengel and Cressie (Raupp) Stengel. He married Frances Delahunty of Decatur on February 6, 1954 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Decatur. Robert is survived by his wife Frances, daughter Susan Stengel (Charlie Coleman), of Lynchburg, Virginia, son Phillip (Donni) Stengel, of Springfield, Missouri, daughter Ann Stengel, of Chicago, Illinois, daughter Carol (Gene) Shoemaker, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Robert also leaves behind brother John (Lyn) Stengel of Decatur and was preceded in death by his brother Leo Stengel.

Robert graduated from St. Teresa High School, received his undergraduate degree and his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Illinois. Shortly after graduation Robert established a dental practice in Decatur where he was known to his patients as "Doc".