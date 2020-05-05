Robert J. Tipsword

Due to COVID 19 restrictions a service will be held at a later date. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made in Rob's memory to the VFW Post #99. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com .

Rob was born October 1, 1951, in Decatur, IL the son of Richard and Norma (Lamb) Tipsword. He married Gayle Spelbring in 1973. Rob had served in the US Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. Rob had retired from the State of Illinois having been an adjudicator for the state unemployment office. He had also formerly been an operator with the Operator Engineers Local #965. Rob enjoyed building many homes throughout the years in the Decatur area. He was an active member of the VFW Post #99, enjoyed playing pool in area pool leagues and had a passion for riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.