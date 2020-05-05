Robert J. Tipsword

DECATUR-- Robert J. “Rob” Tipsword 68, of Decatur, IL passed away at 7:52 a.m., Saturday, May 2, 2020, in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions a service will be held at a later date. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made in Rob's memory to the VFW Post #99. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Rob was born October 1, 1951, in Decatur, IL the son of Richard and Norma (Lamb) Tipsword. He married Gayle Spelbring in 1973. Rob had served in the US Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. Rob had retired from the State of Illinois having been an adjudicator for the state unemployment office. He had also formerly been an operator with the Operator Engineers Local #965. Rob enjoyed building many homes throughout the years in the Decatur area. He was an active member of the VFW Post #99, enjoyed playing pool in area pool leagues and had a passion for riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Surviving are his wife: Gayle of Decatur; sons: Chad Tipsword of Decatur, IL and Jon Tipsword of Springfield, IL; sister: Gayle Hanneken (Mike) of Mt. Zion; grandsons: Gabriel and Rowan.Rob was preceded in death by his parents.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.