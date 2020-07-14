× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Robert Joseph Moore, 77, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Honoring Robert Moore's wishes, cremation services will be provided by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Memorial services will be at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois 210 W McKinley Ave Ste 1, Decatur, IL 62526 or flowers may be delivered to the family at their home.

