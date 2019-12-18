Robert K. Barnett

MAROA -- Robert “Bob” K. Barnett, 92 of Maroa, IL passed away 12:40 PM December 17, 2019 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.
Services will be 1 PM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL with Scott Marsh officiating. Visitation will be 11 AM – 1 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Private graveside services will be at the Maroa Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Bob was born November 19, 1927 in Austin Township, Maroa, IL the son of Frank Barnett and Ann (Perkins) Barnett Caplinger. He married Doris Joan Wilkey May 16, 1947 in Maroa, IL. She passed away October 14, 1991.
Survivors include his children, Caroline Barnett, Urbana, IL, Roberta “Bobbe” (Jesse “Squeak”) Mathews, Decatur, IL, Lucinda “Cindy” (Todd Hall) Barnett, Maroa, IL, Teresa “Treak” Barnett, Clinton, IL, Bob’s special lady friend, Joyce Landis, Argenta, IL, 3 grandchildren, William “Bill” Barnett, Maroa, IL, Rhett Tyler Mathews, Decatur, IL, Mary (Coleman) Mathews, Decatur, IL, great grandchildren, John-Michael, Patrick, McKenzi, Emma, Olivia, Wil (Julie), along with 3 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and 1 grandson, Rodney Mathews.
Bob graduated from the Maroa-Forsyth High School in 1946. He retired from General Transfer in Decatur in 1990 after 44 years of truck driving. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Local #279. After retirement, he worked for several area farmers. Bob took great pride in maintaining his lawn, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
