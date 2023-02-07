HAMMOND — Robert K. "Bob" Yeakley, 81, of Hammond, IL, died on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church, 742 E. Clay St., Decatur, IL. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, IL, and one hour before the mass at the church. Burial will be in the Hammond Cemetery, Hammond, IL.
For further information please visit www.hilligossshraderfh.com.
