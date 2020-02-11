Robert Kenneth Ducey

Robert was born November 11, 1949 in Decatur, IL, the son of Kenneth and Charlotte (Davis) Ducey. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Vietnam era. Following his military service, he worked and retired from Firestone, serving as a Fork Truck driver. After his retirement he was employed by K's Merchandise as a furniture assembler and then D and D Integration. He married Linda Hupp on May 29, 1982 in Argenta, IL. Robert was a member of the Moose Lodge and UAW local 751. He was an avid antique collector and enjoyed going to rummage sales. He had a quick wit and enjoyed making others laugh.