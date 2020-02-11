Robert Kenneth Ducey
0 entries

Robert Kenneth Ducey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR -- Robert Kenneth Ducey, 70, of Decatur, IL, passed away February 8, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Robert was born November 11, 1949 in Decatur, IL, the son of Kenneth and Charlotte (Davis) Ducey. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Vietnam era. Following his military service, he worked and retired from Firestone, serving as a Fork Truck driver. After his retirement he was employed by K's Merchandise as a furniture assembler and then D and D Integration. He married Linda Hupp on May 29, 1982 in Argenta, IL. Robert was a member of the Moose Lodge and UAW local 751. He was an avid antique collector and enjoyed going to rummage sales. He had a quick wit and enjoyed making others laugh.

Surviving are his wife, Linda; children, Aaron Ducey of Decatur, Jake Ducey (Amanda) of Punta Gorda, FL, Amy Glenn (David) of Mahomet, IL; sister, Lyn Burns (Stephen Brady) of Decatur, IL; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; one niece, Tammy Burns and one nephew, Kenny Burns.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, daughter, Christy Brockhouse and two sisters, Karen Ducey and Linda Ducey, who died at birth.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, February 14, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 PM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.Memorials: Wounded Warriors Project. Condolences may be left to Robert's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Ducey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News