DECATUR — Robert L. "Bob" Patterson, 90, of Decatur, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, October 7, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, October 14, 2022 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, with visitation two hours prior to service time at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors performed by the Macon County Honor Guard will follow at Macon County Memorial Park in Harristown. Memorials may be made in Bob's memory to: the Macon County Honor Guard or donor's choice.

Bob was born on April 9, 1932 in Niantic to Earl and Bessie (Beck) Patterson. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

He married Marilyn Musser on December 21, 1956, and she preceded him in death. Bob graduated with his Master's degree in Education and enjoyed his work as a Teacher and a Principal for the Decatur Public School system for 36 years until his retirement.

He was a member of Decatur Christ United Methodist Church and the Macon County VFW. In his spare time, Bob loved visiting with his former students and participating in various church activities. Bob loved spending time with his friends and family, and he will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his children: Janet Patterson Smith, Kent (Dare) Patterson, and Julie Patterson, all of Decatur; five grandchildren: Ryan L. (Kristin) Smith, Matthew R. (Kaci) Smith, Zachary R. Smith, Mackenzie D. (Jacob) Garner, Kacy M. (Nashe) Harlan; eight great-grandchildren; and his beloved canine companion, Stella.

Along with his wife, Bob was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers: Alva Patterson, Russell Patterson, John Patterson, Homer Patterson, Virgil Patterson, William Patterson; four sisters: Thelma Whiteside, Ida Cochran, Betty Murray, and Joan Johnson; and one son-in-law: Dr. Keith Smith.

