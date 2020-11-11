DECATUR — Robert L. Britt, 73, of Decatur, IL, passed away November 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.
Robert was born April 30, 1947 in Memphis, TN, the son of Melton and Lucille (Walton) Britt. He married Diana Thompson on February 16, 2007 in Decatur, IL.
Robert was a graphic artist for USAA. He loved graphic arts and created many t-shirt designs. He also enjoyed photography. Robert will also be remembered as being a keyboard playing member of a 1960's rock band called the Vikings.
Surviving are his wife, Diana; children: Tim Britt (Gina) of San Antonio, TX, Jennifer Lugo (Alex) of Georgetown, TX, Spencer Britt of Texas; and three grandchildren.
Preceding in death are his brothers: Gene Britt, Charles Britt and Richard Britt.
Private service will be held at a later date.
The Moran and Goebel Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Robert. Condolences may be left to his family at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.