June 9, 1930 - July 24, 2023

LATHAM — Robert L. Hoaglin, 93, of Latham, IL, passed away on July 24, 2023, at Vonderlieth Living Center, Mt. Pulaski, IL.

Robert was born June 9, 1930, in Decatur, IL. He was the son of Raymond Hoaglin and Eunice (Binkley) Hoaglin. He married G. Chloe Hoaglin on May 23, 1954. They were always together for 69 years.

Robert was survived by his wife; and his niece, Debra Ciotti of Springfield, IL. Robert was preceded in death by his parents.

Robert was an accountant with the firm of Sleeper, Nalefski and Catlin of Decatur, IL. Later, he provided accounting services to many clients. Robert was a member of Central Christian Church, Decatur, IL, since May, 1960 (63 years). He served as Treasurer and member of the Church Council. He served his country as Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Naval Reserve. Robert was a 32nd Degree Mason of the Scottish Rite. He served as Worshipful Master of Summit Lodge No. 0431. He was a member of Ansar Shrine Temple.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home on Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. Burial will follow at Lake Bank Cemetery, West of Latham, IL.

Memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to Central Christian Church, Decatur, IL.

