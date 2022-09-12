Nov. 30, 1925 - Sept. 9. 2022

DECATUR — Robert L. Jones, 96, of Decatur, went to be with his Lord and Savior at home surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 10:00–11:00 a.m., Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Macon County Memorial Park with Military Honors by the US Marines and Macon County Honor Guard. Memorials in Robert's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Robert was born November 30, 1925 in East St. Louis, IL, the son of Earl and Stella (Ross) Jones. He proudly served our country in the United States Marie Corps during WWII, serving in Japan and earning our nation's honor for ultimate bravery, a Purple Heart.

He married Mary Ann Burchfield on November 29, 1954 in Granite City, IL. She preceded him in death on January 19, 2018. After his service, Robert became a Minister and served as a Minister for over 60 years, most recently at Community Bible Church. His favorite verse was Psalm 23. In his spare time, Robert enjoyed fishing and reading.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Becky (Scott) Griffin of Assumption; grandson, Andrew (Amanda) Burger of Decatur; granddaughters: Ashley (Crystal) Burger of Decatur and Lei Bauman (significant other, Deslin Malone) of CA; and great-grandchildren: Izaiah Maxwell Burger, Jade Burger, Amelie Burger, Rylee Brueggemann, and Fynn Burnett, all of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann; two brothers and two sisters.

