Robert L. Mrotzek
TUCSON, Arizona - Robert L. Mrotzek of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Decatur, IL. Born March 25, 1939, passed April 4, 2021.

Survived by wife, Ginnie; children: Mary (Dave Jones), Chris (Bill Friesner) and Bobby Mrotzek; brothers: Ron (Louise), Brian and sister-in-law, Cathy.

Preceded in death by parents; brothers: Chuck, Jerry, Dave, Owen and sister, Dorthy.

