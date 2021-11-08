DECATUR — Robert L. Nelson, 83, of Decatur passed away peacefully on November 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

A service to celebrate Robert's life will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements. Robert was born October 9, 1938 in Decatur, the son of Roy and Edith (Elsea) Nelson. He married Kimbra Evans on April 14, 1991 in Decatur.

Robert proudly served our country in the US Army. He worked for Rainey Rose Nursery for many years and then worked for Laborers Local 159 in Decatur until his retirement. In his spare time, he enjoyed travel - especially exploring the Western United States and reading Sci-Fi books.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kimbra; and son, Seth Nelson.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and two sisters.

