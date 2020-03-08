Robert L. Tull
SHELBYVILLE -- Robert L. “Bobby” Tull, 59, of Findlay, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 in his residence.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Saving Orphaned Animals Shelby County.

Bobby was born on November 16, 1960 in Decatur, IL, the son of Robert N. and Helen M. Woods Tull. He graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1979. Bobby worked for 33 years as a machinist and tool maker for Shelby Tool and Die, in Shelbyville, IL.

He is survived by his daughters, Amanda Bequette of Mt. Zion, IL and Deseree Tull of Shelbyville, IL; son, Eric Woods of Shelbyville, IL; sisters, Cynthia Tull of Shelbyville, IL and Connie McCoy of Springfield, IL; three grandchildren, Rylee Bequette, Gavyn Bequette and Brooklynn Hampton all of Mt. Zion, IL; and his beloved dog, J.D.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert N. Tull; and mother, Helen Copsy.

