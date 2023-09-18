Sept. 13, 1935 - Sept. 4, 2023

DECATUR — Robert L. Whicker, 87 of Decatur, passed away at 7:11pm, Monday, September 4, 2023, at Primrose Assisted Living.

Funeral service will be 11:30 AM, Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 650 N. Wyckles Rd., in Decatur. Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, Thursday, at the church. Burial will be in Lester Barnett Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert's honor may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Robert was born on September 13, 1935, in Decatur, IL to Leonard and Alberta (Williams) Whicker. Robert married Nancy J. Richhart on November 14, 1954 in Decatur, IL. Nancy preceded him in death on January 19, 2023.

Robert was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord, serving in many capacities. He was a board member of Central United Methodist Church and later Tabernacle Baptist Church providing steady leadership with many pastors throughout the years. Robert cherished his family, especially his grandchildren. Most of all, he will be dearly missed.

Robert is survived by his children: Lisa (Dave) Largent, Rob (Rhonda) Whicker; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Nancy; his sister, Barbara Cummins; and a granddaughter.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.