Robert Lee "Bear" Wells, 75, of Decatur, went Home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2022.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Friday, March 11, 2022 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. A Celebration of Robert's Life will be 11:00 AM Saturday March 12, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery with military honors by the US Army and Macon County Honor Guard and Pastor Rusty Greenwood officiating. Memorials in Robert's honor can be made to Resurrection Life Church in Decatur.

Robert was born on April 3, 1946 in Decatur the son of Raymond Sr. and Opal (Harris) Wells. Once he was hired at Caterpillar, he was then drafted to proudly serve our country during the Vietnam War. He worked in manufacturing as well as an inspector and quality control operator at Caterpillar for over 30 years. Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, playing the harmonica, and watching old western shows and movies. He was a lifetime member of the Resurrection Life Church in Decatur.

Robert is survived by his sons: Chandler Lee (Stephanie) Wells of Pennsylvania, Jeffre Alan (Kristin) Wells of Oreana, and Bradley Dean Wells of Oreana; siblings: Barbara Whisnant of Atwood, David Wells of Decatur, Darlene Townsley of Cincinnati, OH, Paul Wells of Decatur, Jim Wells of Maroa, and Sharon Green of Decatur. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Shirley Guntle and Karen Applegate; brothers: Raymond Wells Jr. and Larry Wells.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.